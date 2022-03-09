Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Head to Head Review

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynga and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 10 8 0 2.44 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.66%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.73%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35% Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynga and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $2.80 billion 3.70 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -91.40 Versus Systems $1.39 million 10.41 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -1.30

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zynga beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

