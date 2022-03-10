-$0.06 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 118,760 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

OII stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,997. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

