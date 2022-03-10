-$0.10 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LiveVox.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LiveVox during the fourth quarter worth about $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveVox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

