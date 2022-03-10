-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.