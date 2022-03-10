-$0.16 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$11.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 398,718 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 272,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,335,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.