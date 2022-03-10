-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 2U reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $822.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.06.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 322,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,828 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 2U by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in 2U by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.