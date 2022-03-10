$0.25 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Navigator reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navigator.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NVGS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 93,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

