$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 227,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

