$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.38. 95,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,688. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

