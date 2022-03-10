$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.98. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38. Camden National has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at $2,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 66.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

