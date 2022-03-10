$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $987.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.