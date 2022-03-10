$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

