$10.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will post $10.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $40.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.14 billion to $41.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.28 billion to $42.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after acquiring an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

