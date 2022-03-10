106,226 Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTTR opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. Matterport Inc has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.96.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

