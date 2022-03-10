$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 431.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.