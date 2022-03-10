$11.78 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.05 million. Genasys posted sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNSS. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,539,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 451,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

