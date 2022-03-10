111 (YI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YI opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. 111 has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 111 by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 279.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of 111 by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 111 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

