$153.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post $153.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $154.63 million. Mimecast posted sales of $133.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

MIME opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $44,235,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $7,957,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $19,656,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,196,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

