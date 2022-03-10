$156.32 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will report $156.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the lowest is $144.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $766.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $772.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

COOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Traeger has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Traeger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.