$19.94 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.19 million and the lowest is $19.52 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

