$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $197.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $198.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $898.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.20 million to $901.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.