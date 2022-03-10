$2.00 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $217,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in CDW by 17.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in CDW by 56.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,322. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $154.29 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

