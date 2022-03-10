$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,837. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.18. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ArcBest by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

