$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.48 billion. eBay posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

