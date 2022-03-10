$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CGI by 370.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $80.90 on Thursday. CGI has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

