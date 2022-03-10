$20.84 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post $20.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $29.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $33.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $91.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,015 shares of company stock worth $264,236. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

