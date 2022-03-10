$203.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $203.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.55 million and the highest is $204.95 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $177.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $775.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.76 million to $776.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $775.38 million, with estimates ranging from $752.18 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth $6,948,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

