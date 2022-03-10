$21.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will post $21.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Lion Electric reported sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year sales of $175.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lion Electric by 110.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.