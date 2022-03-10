$220.92 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will report $220.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $997.23 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 433,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Criteo has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.98.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.