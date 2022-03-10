$250.06 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will announce $250.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.40 million. MongoDB posted sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.68.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.09 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.24.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.