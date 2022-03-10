$265.41 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report $265.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.45 million and the lowest is $262.37 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $290.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.80%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

