27,005 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 132,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.18 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

