27,564 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Atkore makes up 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.