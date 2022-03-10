$280.90 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce $280.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $286.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $708.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.90 million to $714.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.
Several research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Duluth stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.
Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
