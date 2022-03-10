$309.00 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $309.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $20,166,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,993,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

