$329.05 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will report $329.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $334.30 million and the lowest is $323.80 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $308.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.12. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $128.45 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,580,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after buying an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

