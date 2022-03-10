35,811 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. The Blackstone Group comprises 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,625 shares of company stock valued at $41,588,947. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 175,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,898. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

