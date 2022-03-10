360 Financial Inc. Buys 15,039 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

