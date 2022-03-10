360 Financial Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $256.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

