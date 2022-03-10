360 Financial Inc. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOV stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $159.23. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,780. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.35 and a one year high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average is $165.49.

