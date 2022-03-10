360 Financial Inc. Makes New $7.58 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,941 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 860,041 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

