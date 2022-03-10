360 Financial Inc. Purchases 3,104 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 1.74% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,108. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $104.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

