360 Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.73. 4,795,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $307.39 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.