$37.13 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.46 million and the highest is $37.90 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $153.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $436.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

