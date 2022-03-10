3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 100,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

