3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $146.60 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.