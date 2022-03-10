$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.54 billion. Square reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $111.92 on Thursday. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

