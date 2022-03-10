$410.65 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will announce $410.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.97 million and the lowest is $307.48 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,009,602 shares of company stock worth $20,910,694. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

