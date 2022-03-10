$446.50 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $446.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $43.64 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

