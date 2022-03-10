482,622 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 482,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,837,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.42% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of GXO stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,697. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

